PM Modi lays foundation stone for six projects of Kandla Port Trust worth Rs 993 cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone for six projects of Kandla Port Trust in Gujarat’s Kutch worth around Rs 993 crore. The Prime Minister also inaugurated a pumping station on Kutch Branch Canal of Narmada project near Bhachau town. The pumping station has been constructed at a cost of Rs 148 crore. It will lift water 18-metre high and flow it in the KBC section flowing towards Anjar and Mandvi. This was PM Modi’s second visit to Kutch after becoming Prime Minister in 2014.

Addressing a public gathering here today, PM Modi lauded Gujarat’s rich maritime tradition, while highlighting the importance of good ports for economic growth. “Gujarat is known for its rich maritime tradition. This spirit continues even today. There is something very special about the land of Kutch and the people who live here. Good ports are essential for India’s progress,” he said.

“Vital pillars of economic growth are infrastructure, efficiency, and transparency,” said the Prime Minister, adding that “Kandla has emerged as one of the finest ports in Asia.”

Superintending engineer of KBC B Srinivasan had told Indian Express last week that the Bhachau station will pump water till the tail of the KBC. “The KBC will tail at Modkuba village of Mandvi taluka of Kutch. The total length of the KBC is 357 kilometres out of which construction has been completed by and large for 266 kilometres. As of know, water will go up to Anjar, some 36 km downstream Bhachau,” he said.

Kutch Branch Canal is part of the the Narmada dam project. It originates from Narmada main canal in Banakantha, passes through Patan and crosses the Little Runn of Kutch before arriving near Rapar in eastern Kutch. Three pumping stations have been constructed on the KBC. There are pumping stations at Manjuvas and Nani Hamirpar villages in Rapar and the third one has been constructed near Bhachau town. Srinivasan said that with commissioning of the third pumping station, Narmada water will be available for irrigating crops on around 60,000 hectare of land in Kutch district. The entire KBC chain is expected to cost Rs 1,500 crore say officers.

