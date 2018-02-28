Kanchi Seer Jayendrar Saraswathi passes away

  • Associate Sponsor
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 28, 2018 11:44 am
The head of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, Jayendrar Saraswathi passed away on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was admitted to ABC Hospital in Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu, where he breathed his last. Jayendrar, the 69th pontiff, was 82.

The mutt confirmed the news of Jayendrar’s death this morning. He is succeeded by Vijayendra Saraswathi, the 70th head of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam. READ | Who was Sri Jayendra Saraswathi?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep anguish, and added that Jayendrar was at the forefront of innumerable community service initiatives. “Deeply anguished by the passing away of Acharya of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam Jagadguru Pujyashri Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya. He will live on in the hearts and minds of lakhs of devotees due to his exemplary service and noblest thoughts. Om Shanti to the departed soul.”

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said Jayendrar’s contribution to the welfare of mankind will always inspire others. He said, “I pay my respects to Kanchi peethadhipathi Shri Jayendra Saraswati who attained moksha. His contribution for the welfare of mankind and in promoting spirituality will always be an inspiration for others. #JayendraSaraswathi.”

  1. Chengalvala Srinivas
    Feb 28, 2018 at 11:28 am
    Great Spiritual Swami.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. Radhakishan Gangu
      Feb 28, 2018 at 10:42 am
      The holy seer of Kanchi promoted Vedic spirituality for many decades. If we see a small fraction of sacredness, Vedic culture, traditions in our society, here and there, still alive, the major contribution goes to the sacred soul. It is very painful and sad to know about his demise. Remembering the bright departed soul , the sacredness should be enforced on the society across India and the world to protect humanism and family values.
      (0)(0)
      Reply
      1. R
        Rick
        Feb 28, 2018 at 10:47 am
        if you really follow the vedas then you will stop idol worshiping and believe in one god only.
        (3)(4)
        Reply
        1. S
          sam
          Feb 28, 2018 at 11:43 am
          May Shiva forgive you my Child for you don't know what you are saying
          (0)(0)
        2. Jigsaw Kemerton
          Feb 28, 2018 at 11:14 am
          He was a convict - a fraud and a murderer. Do some research.
          (0)(3)
          Reply
          1. S
            sam
            Feb 28, 2018 at 11:44 am
            May Shiva forgive you my Child for you don't know what you are saying
            (0)(0)
        3. S
          Suhan
          Feb 28, 2018 at 10:15 am
          Ram Madhav got caught in scandal in Nagaland election campaign recently. BJP paid 100 crores to local media outlet to close the matter. All content d by now. was it true? : kuknalim /national/has-ram-madhav-landed-the-bjp-in-trouble-in-nagaland/
          (2)(0)
          Reply
          1. S
            Suhan
            Feb 28, 2018 at 10:23 am
            I mean S X scandal!
            (1)(1)
            Reply
          2. P
            Pankaj
            Feb 28, 2018 at 10:05 am
            Ghar Vaapsi funding may slow down now.
            (8)(5)
            Reply
            1. S
              sam
              Feb 28, 2018 at 11:45 am
              May Shiva forgive you my Child for you don't know what you are saying...
              (0)(0)
              Reply
            Feb 28: Latest News