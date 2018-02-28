Kanchi Seer Jayendrar Saraswathi passes away

The head of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, Jayendrar Saraswathi passed away on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was admitted to ABC Hospital in Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu, where he breathed his last. Jayendrar, the 69th pontiff, was 82.
The mutt confirmed the news of Jayendrar’s death this morning. He is succeeded by Vijayendra Saraswathi, the 70th head of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam. READ | Who was Sri Jayendra Saraswathi?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep anguish, and added that Jayendrar was at the forefront of innumerable community service initiatives. “Deeply anguished by the passing away of Acharya of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam Jagadguru Pujyashri Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya. He will live on in the hearts and minds of lakhs of devotees due to his exemplary service and noblest thoughts. Om Shanti to the departed soul.”
Jagadguru Pujyashri Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya was at the forefront of innumerable community service initiatives. He nurtured institutions which transformed the lives of the poor and downtrodden. pic.twitter.com/s1vTpSxbbl
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 28, 2018
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said Jayendrar’s contribution to the welfare of mankind will always inspire others. He said, “I pay my respects to Kanchi peethadhipathi Shri Jayendra Saraswati who attained moksha. His contribution for the welfare of mankind and in promoting spirituality will always be an inspiration for others. #JayendraSaraswathi.”
- Feb 28, 2018 at 11:28 amGreat Spiritual Swami.Reply
- Feb 28, 2018 at 10:42 amThe holy seer of Kanchi promoted Vedic spirituality for many decades. If we see a small fraction of sacredness, Vedic culture, traditions in our society, here and there, still alive, the major contribution goes to the sacred soul. It is very painful and sad to know about his demise. Remembering the bright departed soul , the sacredness should be enforced on the society across India and the world to protect humanism and family values.Reply
- Feb 28, 2018 at 10:47 amif you really follow the vedas then you will stop idol worshiping and believe in one god only.Reply
- Feb 28, 2018 at 11:43 amMay Shiva forgive you my Child for you don't know what you are saying
- Feb 28, 2018 at 11:14 amHe was a convict - a fraud and a murderer. Do some research.Reply
- Feb 28, 2018 at 11:44 amMay Shiva forgive you my Child for you don't know what you are saying
- Feb 28, 2018 at 11:45 amMay Shiva forgive you my Child for you don't know what you are saying...Reply