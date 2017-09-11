Kancha Ilaiah lodges police complaint after threat calls, says fears for his safety

Dr Kancha Ilaiah said if anything happens to him, the Arya-Vysya Sangham must be held responsible. (file photo) Dr Kancha Ilaiah said if anything happens to him, the Arya-Vysya Sangham must be held responsible. (file photo)

Writer and intellectual Dr Kancha Ilaiah lodged a complaint at Hyderabad’s Osmania University Police Station on Monday, after allegedly receiving threatening calls from unknown persons. Ilaiah claimed he has been receiving them since Sunday afternoon and that callers have threatened to cut off his tongue.

“Since yesterday many unknown phone calls kept coming and when I answered they abused me. The International Arya-Vysya Sangham headed by K Ramakrishna condemned my writings on a TV channel. Someone threatened to cut my tongue. My effigies have been burnt. I feel terribly threatened by their abuses, phone calls and messages. If anything happens to me they will be responsible,” Ilaiah said.

The Vysya associations are upset with Dr Ilaiah for his book titled ‘Samajika smugglurlu komatollu‘ (Vysyas are social smugglers). Vysya associations are complaining that the title and some contents of the book are derogatory and offensive to the community. They are demanding the book be withdrawn immediately. J Venkateshwar, president of AP Arya Vysya Mahasabha, said they are lodging a police complaint against Dr Ilaiah.

