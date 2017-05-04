Kamboj gets 3 month extension as India’s envoy to UNESCO

Senior diplomat Ruchira Kamboj has been given a three-month extension as India’s permanent representative to UNESCO till July 15. Kamboj is a 1987-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension of the tenure of Kamboj for a period of three months, with effect from April 15, 2017, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said. She was in 2013 named as permanent representative of India to UNESCO, Paris.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) is responsible for coordinating international cooperation in education, science, culture and communication.

