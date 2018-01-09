The fire at the Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai on December 29 killed 14 people. (File Photo) The fire at the Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai on December 29 killed 14 people. (File Photo)

A Mumbai sessions court on Tuesday sent the two managers of rstro-pub 1 Above – Kevin Bava and Lisbon Lopez – to judicial custody till January 22 in connection with the fire at the Kamala Mills compound, which killed 14 people. Bava and Lopez were arrested on January 1 after they were on the run since the blaze at their pub on December 29. They were charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Meanwhile, another Mumbai court denied interim relief to Nagpur-based businessman Yug Tulli, the co-owner of Mojo’s Bistro, another restro-bar from where the blaze is believed to have started on that fateful night. Tulli had filed an anticipatory bail application after the police added his name in the investigation report. The court has fixed January 11 as the next date for hearing.

Even though most of the casualties were of the diners at 1Above, police have tightened the noose around Mojo’s Bistro after the Mumbai fire department’s report stated that the fire at the Kamala Mills compound originated at the bar. Another owner of Mojo’s Bistro, Yug Pathak, the son of retired IPS officer and former Pune Commissioner K K Pathak, was arrested on January 8 and has been sent to police custody till Friday. Pathak has also been arrested for culpable homicide.

Among the four cases filed by the police, three were for violating the Town Planning Act under which both 1 Above and Mojo’s Bistro have been booked. “The reason why we have booked the owners of Mojo’s Bistro is that they were aware of the illegal structures and that the restro-bar have flouted fire norms like having two emergency exits. The owners were aware that 1 Above had erected a wooden frame and blocked its fire exit and the other emergency exit was not there. The restro-bar showed the building stairway as its second exit, which is in contradiction to the rule,” said a senior official.

