Kamala Mills mishap: Major fire incidents in Mumbai in 2017

The top floor of a building inside the Kamala Mill compound in Lower Parel caught fire in the early hours of Friday, at least 14 are reported dead, including 11 women, and several injured. The fire broke around 12:30 am and was brought to control in more than three hours. The building houses several commercial establishments, including the offices of some media houses as well as a handful of restaurants and resto-bars.

Here is the timeline of major incidents of fire that took place in Mumbai in 2017:

December 25: A fire broke out in a 31-storey residential tower in Walkeshwar area in South Mumbai. No one was injured, as residents were evacuated immediately after the fire broke out.

December 18: Twelve labourers died after a fire broke out in a farsan shop in Saki Naka. The labourers working in various units in the area were sleeping in the shop when the fire broke out. They died due to suffocation and burn injuries after they were unable to escape. The owner of the farsan shop was arrested.

December 17: Nine workers of a chemical factory were injured after a fire broke out in the industrial area in Turbe, Navi Mumbai. The fire began in the factory when nearly 30 workers were present.



November 9: A minor fire broke out in a rear bogie of a monorail train at Mysore Colony station in Chembur. No casualty was reported in the incident but the fire caused damage to two coaches of the monorail train.

October 6: A major fire broke out at Butcher Island in a BPCL Tank containing diesel after suspected lightning strike on it due to heavy thunderstorms in the city. The fire raged on for four days causing no injuries but loss of millions of litres of diesel.

September 16: Fire broke out in iconic RK Studios in Chembur on the set of a reality show. While there were no casualties in the fire, the studio was gutted even causing damage to memorabilia, old rare pictures and costumes.

September 6: Six persons, including five labourers and a child died, and 11 were injured after a fire broke out on the ground floor of an under-construction building in Juhu due to a gas cylinder blast.

June 22: A 76-year old orthopaedic surgeon lost his life after a fire broke out in his flat in Malabar Hill. While Dr. Kekoo Kavarana and his wife were rescued from the fire, the doctor was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital where he later succumbed to injuries to his lungs. The family’s pet dog also died in the incident.

February 19: Four labourers were charred to death in a fire in a plastic factory in Bhiwandi due to short circuit.

January 23: A major fire broke out near Masjid railway station in Dana Bunder slums adjacent to the railway tracks. Six children were injured in the fire with a 13-year old suffering 70 per cent burns. The incident also affected railway services during evening rush hour between Masjid and CSMT railway stations.

