Victim’s husband moves court against resto-bar owner’s pre-arrest bail plea

An eyewitness to the December 29 fire at Kamala Mills compound approached the sessions court Tuesday seeking to intervene in the anticipatory bail application of Yug Tulli, co-owner of Mojo’s Bistro from where the fire allegedly originated. Petitioner Rakesh Lakdawala (52) has said it was due to the alleged illegalities in Tulli’s restaurant that he lost his wife, Parul (49).

In his application filed through advocate Lakshmi Raman, Lakdawala has given a detailed account of the night, including the rescue operation, and said “trained firemen were rescuing only one person at a time instead of being more competent”.

Lakdawala, a resident of Kemp’s Corner, was at 1Above restaurant, adjacent to Mojo’s Bistro, along with 14 other family members around 8.30 pm on December 28. He has said since the restaurant was filled with smoke as hookah was being served, they sat in the AC section. Around 11.30 pm, seven children in the group, including his daughter and son, left the restaurant, while he stayed back along with Parul and three other couples.

Around midnight, when they had paid the bill and were about to leave, they saw a fire spreading to the ceiling on the other side of the restaurant. A huge crowd was attempting to escape from the narrow entrance of the restaurant. In the commotion, Parul and two other women got separated from the group. Around 12.25 am, she called Lakdawala to say they were stuck in the men’s washroom. The fire had spread outside the washroom by then. His petition says he could not find any fire extinguisher at the restaurant.

“The intervener (Lakdawala) and two other family members informed the employees of the restaurant that their wives were stuck inside the washroom. However, they were instructed to wait for the fire brigade…as there was nothing that the employees could do,” the application states.

While they managed to get to the terrace, from where they were eventually rescued by the fire brigade, Lakdawala has alleged that there were only 2-3 firemen trying to go up and that they did not have oxygen masks to enable them to enter the burning restaurant. “The firemen took around 15-20 minutes to bring a hose and the water started pouring out…only 15 minutes after that.”

Lakdawala has further claimed that he was informing the fire officials repeatedly that there were people stuck in the men’s washroom. “The intervener states that even though these were trained firemen, they were rescuing only one person at a time instead of being more competent…The intervener was shocked to notice that despite there being other firemen downstairs, none of them were going upstairs to help rescue the victims faster,” says the application.

Lakdawala has said his wife was taken to KEM hospital in Parel in “some kind of a vehicle which could not be termed as an ambulance as it was not even equipped with an oxygen tank”. He has claimed Parul was given mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. She could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival.

Lakdawala has said the fire could have been prevented had the owner taken proper care and diligence in making sure his restaurant was fire compliant.

Tulli’s lawyer Shyam Dewani said his client was present before the police when summoned after the incident and that his statement was recorded too. He said: “The FIR did not have the name of my client. He is in no way connected to 1Above restaurant whose owners were named… On the basis of the fire brigade report, which I would call amusing since it has relied on social media posts to arrive at the cause of the fire, the police without verifying have named my client in this case.”

The court has adjourned the hearing till January 11 directing the prosecution to file a reply. It also refused to grant any interim relief to Tulli.

