Mumbai’s Kamala Mills fire tragedy: How other cities are implementing safety measures

A day after a devastating blaze at a central Mumbai pub claimed 14 lives, fire brigade officials on Saturday said it was probing whether flames during a fire stunt by a bartender, burning coal used for hookah or a short circuit led to the tragedy. The fire had started after 12.30 am on Friday at the ‘One Above’ pub on the terrace of Trade House Building in Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel, which led to the collapse of its bamboo-propped canopy. The fire spread rapidly engulfing Mojo’s Bistro, a storey below. Most of the 14 victims died of asphyxiation.

As the horrifying events of the fire tragedy in Mumbai’s Kamala Mills unfolded, civic authorities in other metro cities such as Delhi and Bengaluru have sprung into action and are currently reviewing the safety measures around crowded marketplaces and eateries.

Bengaluru

After the tragedy at Mumbai’s Kamala Mills, DG of Police in Karnataka M N Reddi has directed fire officers in Bengaluru to ‘check unauthorised high-rise buildings with terrace pubs/restaurants and issue notices to set right the fire safety measures or face action.

Directed Fire officers in Bengaluru today to check unauthorised high rise buildings with terrace pubs/restaurants and issue notices to set right fire safety measures or face action. — M.N.Reddi, IPS (@DGP_FIRE) December 29, 2017

Delhi

Delhi’s Chief Fire Officer GC Mishra on Saturday said, “According to National Building Code only buildings with 50 seats or more are under legal obligation to get NOC from fire brigade. In congested localities like Hauz Khas, Khan Market, GK, Rajouri, the licenced eateries seat less than 48 people so they are under no legal obligation to obtain an NOC.”

To have a fire clearance, an establishment needs fire exits with doors more than two metres wide, a clear pathway, smoke vents and tanks or pumps for emergency water requirement. The markets at Hauz Khas and Khan Market have several bars and restaurants mostly with inadequate fire exits, most cite the 50 seater rule to skirt the issue.

As many as 12 pubs at the Hauz Khas Village were closed four months ago by the SDMC and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee for violating fire and environmental norms.

Shops in the Defence Colony had been forcefully closed down last week citing safety issues. According to the MCD officials, there were unauthorised constructions which posed serious security risks to the visitors in the area.

