Kamala Mills fire: Mumbai hotelier sent to police custody for ‘sheltering’ accused

The co-owners have been absconding since the fire incident, a reward of Rs 1 lakh has been announced for any information on them. The co-owners have been absconding since the fire incident, a reward of Rs 1 lakh has been announced for any information on them.

A Mumbai court sent hotelier Vishal Kariya to eight-day police custody for ‘sheltering’ the accused in the Kamala Mills fire case. Police claims that Kariya, who was arrested on Tuesday, had ‘sheltered’ the owners of 1Above pub who have been absconding ever since. The fire at Kamala Mills had claimed the lives of 14 people on December 29 as the blaze swept through 1Above and the adjacent Mojo Bistro restopub in the compound at Central Mumbai.

Karia was arrested by the N M Joshi Marg police under Section 216 of the IPC (harbouring offender who has escaped from custody or whose apprehension has been ordered).

The three co-owners of the pub – Kripesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar were in Kariya’s suburban Juhu residence after the fire incident. They have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences under the IPC. Sanghvi brothers and Mankar have been absconding since the incident. A reward of Rs 1 lakh has been announced for any information on the trio.

Crime branch officers fear that the three owners of the pub may have fled to Dubai. An investigating officer said the trio could have escaped via Nepal and are suspected to be hiding at their father Mansukh Sanghvi’s residence in Dubai.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News Kamala Mills mishap: Major fire incidents in Mumbai in 2017