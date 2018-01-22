Kamala Mills fire: Mojo’s Bistro owner Yug Tuli sent to judicial custody till January 31

Yug Pathak, owner of Mojo’s Bistro, and three co-owners of 1Above — Jigar Sanghvi, Kripesh Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar — outside the Bhoiwada court on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Yug Pathak, owner of Mojo’s Bistro, and three co-owners of 1Above — Jigar Sanghvi, Kripesh Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar — outside the Bhoiwada court on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Yug Tuli, co-owner of Mojo’s Bistro cafe and an accused in the Kamala Mills fire case, was sent to judicial custody till January 31 on Monday. Tuli, who was arrested by the Mumbai Police on January 16, was in police custody until today. His bail plea and that of four other accused in the case came before a city court today.

Fourteen people were killed in the massive fire that broke out at the Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai’s Lower Parel on December 29

Meanwhile, three people, including a fire officer have been remanded in police custody till January 25. Ravi Bhandari, a partner at Kamala Mills; Utkarsh Pandey, the owner of hookah supply firm Nirvana, and fire officer Rajendra Patil were arrested last week in connection with the fire.

The four accused, who have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, moved bail applications soon after the court remanded them in judicial custody.

Tuli surrendered before police after the sessions court rejected his anticipatory bail plea. A case of culpable homicide was registered against Mojo’s Bistro owners after the fire department in its report claimed that the fire originated in this establishment.

Ajoy Mehta, Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, who submitted his report to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, corroborated the same. Mojo Bistro’s co-owner Yug Pathak, son of IPS officer K K Pathak, was arrested on January 5. Mumbai Police have already arrested the owners of 1Above pub, Jigar Sanghvi, Kripesh Sanghvi and Abhijit Mankar.

