Kamala mills fire: Fadnavis orders probe into violation of FSI, other norms

The sources said the CM had asked the probe team to also investigate if the various activities running in the mill complex were as per the government’s IT policy. (Express) The sources said the CM had asked the probe team to also investigate if the various activities running in the mill complex were as per the government’s IT policy. (Express)

The noose could be tightening around owners of the Kamala Mills compound in the aftermath of the December 29 fire tragedy that took 14 lives. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is learnt to have ordered a full-fledged inquiry into violation of floor space index (FSI) and other Development Control regulations inside the mill complex.

Fadnavis has directed officials from the industries department and the Mumbai municipality to jointly probe the matter. Highly placed sources confirmed Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta would head the probe. The development comes close of the heels of Mehta submitting his inquiry report on the tragedy. The report handed over to submitted On January 18, Mehta had said, “It is observed that there are gross violations of FSI and additions and alterations without approval. There is a strong prima facie evidence to indicate there are gross violations, and misuse of permitted activities.”

Mehta’s inquiry also found that while the Kamala Mills owners had originally applied for additions and alternations under the Development Control Regulation (58) as per the modernisation scheme approved by the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction, they had subsequently availed additional building rights or FSI, under a regulation that incentivised floor space for development of information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services.

Accordingly, the Kamala Mills Limited had received an incentive floor space of 1.33 times the plot area in addition to the basic FSI. Indicating to the possibility of misuse of the incentive, Mehta’s report further said, “The incentive is given when the entire built-up area is to be used for IT and ITES. While there are provisions permitting commercial users (hotels, restaurants, etc.) on 20 per cent of the incentive area, there is a possibility that the Kamala Mills Ltd. has used commercial areas beyond this permissible upper limit.”

The sources said the CM had asked the probe team to also investigate if the various activities running in the mill complex were as per the government’s IT policy. Incidentally, records with the building proposals department show that the architects hired by the complex owners had on August 8, 2017, submitted plans to run a new IT office on the third floor of the Trade House building, where the fire was reported. Without conducting an inspection at the site, the building proposals department had approved these plans on October 5, 2017, allowing the owners to the avail additional FSI. “When the site was visited (after the fire incident), the work for which plans were approved was not seen. No completion certificate was submitted either,” said a senior BMC official.

Two resto-pubs, Mojo’s Bistro, where the fire was first reported, and 1Above, were functioning from the third floor. Incidentally, the records show the entire third floor was originally meant to be used as office space. It was in February 2017 that the building proposals department and the fire brigade had permitted construction of a “restaurant” on a portion of the third floor. On February 16, 2017, based on a proposal submitted by the architects, the executive engineer (building proposals-city) permitted “IT office/restaurant” on the floor.

The Trade House building was first granted an Occupation Certificate on March 31, 2012, for ‘office’ purposes. But documents show that the architects hired by the owners had submitted amended plans on October 1, 2014, for additions/alterations and change of use. In what appeared to be a bid to avail further FSI, the basement, which was previously approved for storage purposes, was newly proposed to be used as an “IT office/ITES”. Again, documents show, this was eventually permitted by the civic body on November 14, 2017, based on online submissions under the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) parameters, where several permissions are processed on the basis of the self-declaration from project proponents.

According to information, Fadnavis has given three months for the investigation to be completed. The police have already slapped criminal cases against Kamala Mills owners Ramesh Govani and Ravi Bhandari, and also their architects BR Gandhi and Associates, for the fire tragedy. Incidentally, the sources said, the investigation would also have a major bearing on other mill land complexes in central Mumbai, which have similarly given way to swanky malls and eateries.

Meanwhile, Mehta’s report had also called for an in-depth investigation on “a group functioning actively outside the system to both enable grants of permissions and at the same time actively camouflage violations by using various means”. This, too, has been given a go-ahead.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App