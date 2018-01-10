Nitesh Rane seeks CBI probe in Kamala Mills fire case

Congress MLA Nitesh Rane said an inquiry should be initiated with regard to the Kamala Mills fire case. (Express photo by Purushottam Sharma/Archives) Congress MLA Nitesh Rane said an inquiry should be initiated with regard to the Kamala Mills fire case. (Express photo by Purushottam Sharma/Archives)

Congress MLA from Kankavali Nitesh Rane Tuesday demanded a CBI inquiry to find out if Vishal Karia had any role to play in helping the accused in the Kamala Mills fire case who are on the run. Karia was arrested Tuesday after a car belonging to accused Abhijit Mankar was found parked at his residence.

“Even if police have arrested Karia, I demand that a narco analysis test be conducted on him to find out who all is he…trying to save. As per my knowledge, Karia has connections with bookies. A CBI inquiry should be initiated in this matter,” Rane said.

Taking a jibe at the BMC licence department, Rane said, “Whoever wants permission/ license to set up commercial establishments in Lower Parel, then Bala Khopade (a local heavyweight and brother of gangster Babya Khopade)… can ensure one gets licence in just 48 hours.”

Rane also said that it’s time that BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta made public the name of the person who is allegedly putting pressure on him to not carry out his duties. “Mumbaikar’s must know. Mehta must also inform the high court about it,” Rane said.

