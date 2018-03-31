Kamala Mills fire: Bail plea of Mojo’s Bistro co-owner Yug Tulli rejected

Mojo’s Bistro’s co-owner Yug Tulli at NM Joshi Marg Police Station. (Express photo/File) Mojo’s Bistro’s co-owner Yug Tulli at NM Joshi Marg Police Station. (Express photo/File)

A Mumbai sessions court on Saturday rejected the bail application of Mojo’s Bistro co-owner Yug Tulli in connection with the Kamala Mills fire, which claimed 14 lives in December last year.

The development came a week after special public prosecutor Prakash Shetty informed the court that the bail applications, filed by some of the accused, were being heard before another court in sessions court. Eight accused, including two managers of 1Above Kevin Bawa and Lisbon Lopez, its owners Kripesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijit Mankar, two owners of Mojo’s Bistro Tuli and Yug Pathak and owner of the Kamala Mills compound Ramesh Govani, had appealed for bail.

The sessions court had earlier rejected the bail applications of the above persons. Since the police have filed the chargesheet, the alleged accused had to apply for bail again. So far, Vishal Kariya, connected with the 1Above owners and Utkarsh Pandey, the owner of Nirvana which supplied hookah services to Mojo’s Bistro, have been granted bail. Another accused, Ravi Bhandari, owner of the building housing the two restaurants, has approached the Supreme Court.

The fire, which allegedly began at restaurant Mojo’s Bistro within the Kamala Mills compound, spread to adjacent restaurant 1Above and caused the death of 13 patrons and a staff member on December 29 last year. The N M Joshi Marg police had last month filed a chargesheet against the 12 accused.

