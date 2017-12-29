Kamala Mills building fire: 14 dead, several injured; six fire tenders at the spot

A case has been is being registered under Section 304 with NM Joshi Marg police station. A case has been is being registered under Section 304 with NM Joshi Marg police station.

At least 14 people lost their lives and 16 others were injured after a major fire broke out late night on Thursday in a building in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel in Mumbai. A case has been registered under Section 304 with NM Joshi Marg police station.

Confirming the causality, disaster control room of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that fire started on the sixth floor of the building in central Mumbai at around 12:30 am, and soon engulfed the entire place. The building, a commercial hub of the city, also houses some major establishments including hotels, media offices.

PHOTOS: Fire at Kamala Mills Compound in Mumbai

Speaking to the media, KEM hospital Dean Dr Avinash Supe confirmed the death of 14 people, adding that one person was still in critical condition. Kamala Mills Building fire LIVE UPDATES

Of the 16 injured, two have been taken to LTMG Sion hospital, while others who suffered minor injuries were sent to KEM hospital for immediate medical assistance. Dr Nikhil, CMO KEM hospital confirmed that a total of 12 people were admitted to the hospital following the incident.

At least four fire engines and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and are trying to douse the fire. The fire fighting and rescue operation is going on.

The officials said the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd