Kamal Nath stands no chance against Shivraj Singh Chouhan, says Madhya Pradesh minister

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Express Photo By Amit Mehra Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Express Photo By Amit Mehra

Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jayant Malaiya on Wednesday said newly-appointed state Congress president Kamal Nath stood no chance against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the assembly elections, due later this year.

“Kamal Nath is no match to Chouhan (59) in terms of popularity. Shivraj is very popular among the people for the welfare works he has done. The Congress has pitted an elderly leader like Kamal Nath (71) against Chouhan,” Malaiya told reporters at Indore. Speculations are rife that Nath could be the chief ministerial face of the Congress in the upcoming polls. However, the Congress veteran had said that he was not hankering for any post after the election and that his only aim was to serve the people of the state.

“Kamal Nath would not be able to face Shivraj in the upcoming assembly elections. Since he was appointed as the new president of the state Congress recently, media is a bit attracted towards him. This attraction will wane over a period of time,” the finance minister said. Malaiya said the successive Congress governments at the Centre and Madhya Pradesh fared poorly in the past. He said the condition of roads and the power scenario was very bad during 1993-2003 when Congress’ Digvijay Singh was the chief minister.

