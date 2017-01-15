Kamal ‘insulted’ Prime Minister Modi: Kerala BJP chief  

Kerala BJP president Kummanam Rajasekharan. (File Photo) Kerala BJP president Kummanam Rajasekharan. (File Photo)

With the BJP facing heat over the controversial remarks by its leaders against eminent filmmaker Kamal, party’s Kerala president Kummanam Rajasekharan on Sunday asserted that the director had insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a Facebook post, Rajasekharan said everyone should “listen to Kamal’s statement on Prime Minister, which is unparliamentary and highly deplorable.” He also said that the director, in a recent speech, had affronted national award-winning actor Suresh Gopi, the party supported Rajya Sabha member from the state.

The BJP leader also attached a video clipping on his FB, which shows Kamal, the chairman of Kerala Chalachitra Academy, terming Modi as ‘naradhaman’ (lowest of mankind). Attacking Gopi, Kamal said the actor became the supporter of the right-wing to get the Rajya Sabha seat.

Last week, BJP General Secretary A N Radhakrishnan had come out against Kamal and even asked him to leave the country if he cannot respect the interest of the nation. “Kamal’s suitability for the position of Chairman of Chalachitra Academy is his opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he had said.

The “Meghamalhar” director had been under attack from Sangh Parivar outfits for some time over his alleged remarks in connection with the playing of national anthem during the screening of films at the IFFK in December 2016.

However, former BJP state chief C K Padmanabhan had objected to Radhakrishnan’s remarks and stated that no one has the right to ask another person to leave the country. Padmanabhan also said that none can doubt the patriotism of Kamal and he had made immense contributions to the film industry.