Kamal Hassan takes jibe at AIADMK factions

Chennai: Film actor Kamal Hassan took a jibe at the AIADMK factions. PTI Photo Chennai: Film actor Kamal Hassan took a jibe at the AIADMK factions. PTI Photo

Actor Kamal Hassan on Monday took a jibe at the coming together of the two AIADMK factions, saying it amounts to fooling the people. “Gandhi cap, Kashmiri cap and now buffoon’s cap. Have you had enough or do you want more? Tamils, please answer,” Hassan tweeted.

His remarks came amid the coming together of the two AIADMK factions — one headed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and the other by former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

The decision came after Palaniswami agreed to some of the demands put forth by Panneerselvam. An inquiry commission has been set up to probe the death of J Jayalalithaa and the chief minister has also announced that her Poes Garden residence, Ved Nilayam, would soon be converted into a memorial.

O Panneerselvam will be the Deputy Chief Minister and will also have portfolio of Finance under him. An eleven-member coordination committee will run the party. The swearing in will take place today at 4.30 pm. Palaniswami also said they will retrieve the party’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol.

Panneerselvam said the two factions will work together to fulfill the dreams of J Jayalalithaa. “No one can separate us. We are fulfilling the dreams of crores of cadres and doing this merger. From now on, we will work towards fulfilling Amma’s dreams says OPS. Thanks leaders of all factions. Soul of Amma and also wish of cadres made this merger possible,” he said.

E Palaniswami said that, “Our first priority will be to retrieve the two leaves symbol. We will fulfill all the promises made by Amma. Amma has said before that after me AIADMK will last over 100 years. We all will make sure it happens.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd