Kamal Haasan’s top quotes: ‘I’m not a leader who gives advice, but one who takes advice’

Kamal Haasan said, “People ask me what is the answer for Cauvery issue. If proper dialogue happens, anything can be solved.” Kamal Haasan said, “People ask me what is the answer for Cauvery issue. If proper dialogue happens, anything can be solved.”

Amid much fanfare, actor Kamal Haasan on Wednesday launched his political party, naming it “Makkal Needhi Mayyam,” and unveiled its flag that symbolises the strength of unity. Citing a Tamil proverb of ‘Oru Soru,’ which means a small example of a whole lot, Haasan said the launch was just the first step for ‘makkal atchi,’ (people’s rule).

Clad in a white shirt and black trousers, a smiling Haasan arrived on the stage showing the thumbs up sign to his fans, who had arrived in large numbers, to announce the party name.

Here are the top quotes from Kamal Haasan’s today’s speech:

# I am not your leader, I am your tool.. this gathering is full of leaders. This is a party for the people. We have a responsibility. This isn’t a one day show.

# I have shown you a morsel of the government I can cook for people here. The people who have gathered here are people who have enraged by the corruption prevalent in the state.

# I’m not a leader who gives advice, but one who takes advice.

# When we first started to work for social welfare, we faced with several hassles. Let the past be past. But it won’t be forgotten

# I slept peacefully yesterday on hearing words of encouragement from a neighboring CM (Chandrababu Naidu)

#All the deficiencies that are here, are consequences of our greed. Don’t clap we have been silent until now.

# You might tell me they give Rs 6k per vote. Had you voted for the right party, you could have benefited for Rs 6 lakh. I won’t give money to vote because I don’t have any.

# Unemployment can be eradicated. We will show that in the eight villages we have adopted. In case there are mistakes, we will rectify them. We will show people who have mocked us with results

# People ask me what is the answer for Cauvery issue. If proper dialogue happens, anything can be solved.

# The 6 hands in the flag depict the 6 states. The star is the people. The party has been started with the people’s justice in the centre.

# People asked me if I’m left or right — as an answer, we have centre in our name. We are open to anything that will benefit the people.

# I have received so much love for the acting I have done. Which I didn’t do for free. I thought what have I given to them in return. I felt guilty. I decided that the rest of my life are for the people.

# If I think for myself, then it won’t ‘Naalai namathey’ (Tomorrow is ours)

# The situation now is that education which has to be public has been given to private institutions. Alcohol which can be privatised is being monopolised by the govt.

# I’m not a star anymore, I’m the lamp in your house. You have to safeguard me from corrupt winds, said Kamal Haasan while answering the queries of the public.

# I’m enraged by the people’s issues, I have to Vishwaroopam with them from now. I have multiple inspirations. Like how you worship different god’s, I like Ambedkar, Gandhi, Pinarayi Vijayan, Arvind, Chandrababu Naidu etc. I won’t be able to eliminate corruption alone. We can do it only together It takes small compromises. If you ensure your world is free of corruption,the effect will be manifold.

# I will not give you fish but will teach you to fish. I can create job opportunities that can make you philanthropists, said Haasan when asked if he will give freebies if he gets elected.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd