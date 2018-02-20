  • Associate Sponsor
  • Kamal Haasan to launch political outfit tomorrow, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal likely to attend

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 20, 2018 11:49 am
Veteran Tamil actor Kamal Haasan will kick off his state-wide tour on Wednesday by launching his political party and its “guiding principles”(AP Photo/File)
Veteran Tamil actor Kamal Haasan will kick off his state-wide tour on Wednesday with the launch of his political party and its “guiding principles” in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. In the first phase of his tour, Haasan will visit his hometown, Ramanathapuram, as well as Madurai, Dindigul and Sivagangai districts. The 63-year-old actor had previously said his purpose was to challenge the status quo that “has been plaguing the politics of Tamil Nadu”.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to attend Haasan’s Madurai rally. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar are also reportedly invited although their participation has not been confirmed.

While announcing his tour earlier this year, Haasan had said he intended to “embark on a journey across the state to truly understand as to what the needs of my people are, what is affecting them, what their aspirations are…. This momentous journey of meeting people across Tamil Nadu is neither an act of rebellion nor is it a gathering for glamour.”

Haasan on Sunday visited fellow actor and contemporary Rajinikanth — who has announced he will venture into politics and contest the next state Assembly elections — at the latter’s residence on Sunday. In a 15-minute long “courtesy” meeting, Haasan reportedly invited Rajinikanth to attend his public meeting in Madurai.

“I have been meeting people whom I like before I start this journey,” he said, adding that it was “ultimately (Rajini’s) decision to come or not.”

Read | ‘Only time will tell’: Kamal Haasan on alliance with Rajnikanth

On Tuesday, he said, “I am entering politics only because the ruling AIADMK party is bad, that is why I am not meeting any of them,” reported news agency ANI.

Haasan with DMK supremo M Karunanidhi and his son, and party Working President MK Stali (Express Photo)

He also called on DMK chief M Karunanidhi and his son and party’s working president MK Stalin. On Monday, he reportedly met DMDK chief ‘Captain Vijayakanth.

  1. R
    RSM
    Feb 20, 2018 at 11:43 am
    A man is known by the company he keeps. Cur Kerala CM, Delhi CM, former Tamilnadu CM Karunanidhi, etc etc -- these political crooks are Kamal's mentor. And he wants to clean TN politics. Ha Ha Ha. Chachi 420 !!
    (0)(3)
    Reply
    1. P
      partha
      Feb 20, 2018 at 11:31 am
      I can suggest a name for your party and that is "paki jhangvi jamat-e hind". suitable partner for your party will be khejuri, lallu, yechuri and co. pappu.
      (0)(5)
      Reply
      Feb 20: Latest News