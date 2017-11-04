Kamal Haasan should be shot dead, says Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha leader

Kamal Haasan is expected to make an announcement on his birthday on November 7 about his plans to join politics. File Photo Kamal Haasan is expected to make an announcement on his birthday on November 7 about his plans to join politics. File Photo

A senior leader of a Hindu outfit – Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha – on Friday slammed veteran Tamil actor Kamal Haasan for his “Hindu terror” remarks and said people like him should be “shot dead”.

Mahasabha vice-president Pt Ashok Sharma said these people accused the followers of Hinduism of Hindu terror only to “push their own biased communal agenda”. “There is no other way to handle people like Kamal Haasan but to either hang them or shoot them dead,” he said.

Haasan, who is expected to make an announcement on his birthday on November 7 about his plans to join politics, stirred up a controversy after he said right-wing Hindu terror was now a reality in India.

In a column he penned for Ananda Vikatan magazine, which hit stands on Thursday, Haasan said, “In the past, Hindu right-wing groups would not indulge in violence, but hold a dialogue with opposite parties on their arguments. But this old tactic was defeated and they started using muscle power. They started indulging in violence.” He continued, “The right-wing cannot challenge anyone asking the question — show me one Hindu terrorist. Terror has spread into their camp as well.”

Angered by the uncharitable remarks of the actor, Sharma said people who used such language or were so biased against the Hindu religion and its faithfuls had no right to live. Members of the Mahasabha have also announced to boycott all films of the 62-year-old actor and all actors from his family, including his daughter Shruti Haasan. The outfit has also exhorted others to follow the suit and boycott films of such artistes.

