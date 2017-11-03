Kamal Haasan says right-wing Hindu terror a reality now

Kamal Haasan Kamal Haasan

Actor Kamal Haasan, who is expected to make an announcement on his birthday on November 7 about his plans to join politics, has said that right-wing Hindu terror is now a reality in India.

In a column he penned for Ananda Vikatan magazine, which hit stands on Thursday, Haasan said, “In the past, Hindu right-wing groups would not indulge in violence, but hold a dialogue with opposite parties on their arguments. But this old tactic was defeated and they started using muscle power. They started indulging in violence.” He continued, “The right-wing cannot challenge anyone asking the question — show me one Hindu terrorist. Terror has spread into their camp as well.”

The column was in the form of a reply to a question posed by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about Hindutva forces’ efforts to make inroads in Tamil Nadu. “Such terror activities will not help them in any which ways… truth alone triumphs… No matter how many people want to derail this will come up because of its tendency. Tamil Nadu will become an example for social justice once again… for today Kerala shows the way. Congratulations,” Haasan said, apparently addressing Vijayan.

Hoping that the affinity towards science and knowledge would attract youth towards rational thoughts, Haasan added that the youth in Tamil Nadu were not willing to wait for change but had already entered the fray to save the state. Haasan met the Kerala CM at Thiruvananthapuram in early September. During the meeting, Haasan had spoken about his fan groups and his plans to enter politics.

