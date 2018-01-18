Kamal Haasan says he shares vision of Abdul Kalam of a ‘good Tamil Nadu’

Kamal Haasan said he seconded the views of his co-star Rajinikanth on politics. (File Photo) Kamal Haasan said he seconded the views of his co-star Rajinikanth on politics. (File Photo)

Veteran star Kamal Haasan on Thursday said he intended to launch his political tour of Tamil Nadu on February 21 from the residence of late President APJ Abdul Kalam at Ramanathapuram, which is also the hometown of the actor. The top actor said he too shared the vision of Kalam who dreamt of a “good Tamil Nadu”.

By launching his political tour from the residence of the late leader, he would be moving forward towards that goal, the actor said, writing in his weekly column in Tamil weekly ‘Ananda Vikatan’. Haasan, recalling his conversation with the former President while travelling in a flight years ago, hailed Kalam for his great qualities.

Praising Kalam, the actor said he lost opportunities to visit the late leader’s residence at Ramanathapuram. Recalling that for him too Ramanathapuram was the hometown where he was born, Kamal said he felt that he should visit Kalam’s residence by creating an opportunity this time round. “I think that I should start my tour from his (Kalam’s) residence,” Haasan said.

The former president dreamt of leaving behind a “good Tamil Nadu,” he said. “I too have the same thought, I move towards that and my full time job is not to be engaged only in criticism. My goal is people’s development.” Kamal had often faced criticism for trying to do politics only through “twitter.”

On Wednesday, the actor said he seconded the view of his co-star Rajinikanth on ties between them, saying “time is a good medicine.” Rajinikanth, when asked about forging ties with Kamal, had said that “only time will be able to tell that. Let us see in due course of time.” Kamal, to a question on spiritual politics, however, said Rajinikanth and he will be pursuing their own respective political line of thoughts.

Rajinikanth had spoken about spiritual politics while announcing his political debut. According to him it meant a politics beyond caste, creed and religion and one that focused on good governance sans corruption.

