If instilling fear in name of religion and culture is not terrorising, then what is, asks Prakash Raj

In a veiled attack on the central government and BJP-ruled state governments, noted multi-lingual actor Prakash Raj on Friday wondered if instilling fear in the name of religion, culture and morality is not terrorising, then what defines the term “terrorising”.

“If instilling fear in the name of religion..culture..morality is not terrorizing..then what is it . #justasking,” Raj wrote on Twitter with a post that read as following.

“If abusing and manhandling young couples on the streets of my country in the name of morality is not terrorizing….If taking law into hands and lynching people on slightest doubt of cow slaughter is not terrorizing….If trolling with abuse, threat..to silence even a slightest voice of dissent is not terrorizing….then what is terrorizing.#justasking,” the actor said in his post.

If instilling fear in the name of religion..culture..morality is not terrorizing..than what is it ..#justasking pic.twitter.com/hs8Y3H700L — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) November 3, 2017

Raj’s post has apparently been aimed at issues arising out of moral policing, anti-romeo squad, cow vigilantes, and personal attacks due to expressing dissent.

Last month, the veteran actor had stirred up a storm after questioning the “absolute silence” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on those “celebrating” the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh. Raj, a close friend of the Lankesh family, said the prime minister and others were pretending as if nothing had happened despite having social media followers celebrating the killing on social media.

His comments came a day after renowned actor Kamal Haasan, who is expected to announce his plans to join politics, stated that right-wing Hindu terror is now a reality in India. “In the past, Hindu right-wing groups would not indulge in violence, but hold a dialogue with opposite parties on their arguments. But this old tactic was defeated and they started using muscle power. They started indulging in violence,” Haasan said in a column he penned for Ananda Vikatan magazine. READ MORE: Kamal Haasan says right-wing Hindu terror a reality now

He continued, “The right-wing cannot challenge anyone asking the question — show me one Hindu terrorist. Terror has spread into their camp as well.”

