Kamal Haasan party launch LIVE UPDATES: Actor visits late President Abdul Kalam’s house in Rameswaram

Kamal Haasan rally LIVE updates: In Madurai, the veteran Tamil actor will announce the name of his political party (Express Photo/Pradip Das/File) Kamal Haasan rally LIVE updates: In Madurai, the veteran Tamil actor will announce the name of his political party (Express Photo/Pradip Das/File)

Marking his entry into politics, veteran Tamil actor Kamal Haasan began his state-wide tour on Wednesday. His roadshow will begin from the house of late President A P J Abdul Kamal in Rameswaram and travel through Ramanathapuram, his hometown, before culminating in Madurai. At his last destination, Haasan will announce the name of his political party, launch its flag as well as its guiding principles.

Haasan’s plan to interact with students of Kalam’s school was cancelled this morning due to opposition from the government and certain Hindu groups. He will, however, continue his tour, during which he is expected to address three public meetings before his Madurai rally.

Enroute Madurai, Haasan will hold a public meeting at the entrace of Ramanathapuram Palace; at least 2,000 people are expected to attend. He will also address the public at Paramakudi and Manamadurai. He is scheduled to arrive in in Madurai at around 6 pm this evening; his rally will be held at the Othakadai Ground.

Follow LIVE UPDATES on Kamal Haasan’s rally here

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd