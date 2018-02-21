Kamal Haasan party launch LIVE UPDATES: Actor visits late President Abdul Kalam’s house in Rameswaram

Marking his entry into politics, veteran Tamil actor Kamal Haasan began his state-wide tour on Wednesday. His roadshow will begin from the house of late President A P J Abdul Kamal in Rameswaram and travel through Ramanathapuram, his hometown, before culminating in Madurai. At his last destination, Haasan will announce the name of his political party, launch its flag as well as its guiding principles.
Haasan’s plan to interact with students of Kalam’s school was cancelled this morning due to opposition from the government and certain Hindu groups. He will, however, continue his tour, during which he is expected to address three public meetings before his Madurai rally.
Enroute Madurai, Haasan will hold a public meeting at the entrace of Ramanathapuram Palace; at least 2,000 people are expected to attend. He will also address the public at Paramakudi and Manamadurai. He is scheduled to arrive in in Madurai at around 6 pm this evening; his rally will be held at the Othakadai Ground.
Here are some pictures from Haasan's visit to late President A P J Abdul Kalam's residence. He met Kalam's brother and sister-in-law as well.
Haasan addresses the fishermen community in Rameshwaram.
The guest list this evening includes Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as well as Bihar and Kerala CMs Nitish Kumar and Pinarayi Vijayan. While Kejriwal may attend the event, the other two CMs may send video messages as they could not reach Madurai.
Dancers perform at Haasan's rally in Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday (Express Photo/Arun Janardhanan)
Haasan's first stop is Rameshwaram, where he has visited late President A P J Abdul Kalam's residence. He was to meet school children, but this interaction was cancelled this morning. He will also visit the former President's memorial in the city.
Beginning today, Haasan embarks on a phased tour through Tamil Nadu. Marking his entry into politics, the tour aims to meet people across the state. "It is neither an act of rebellion nor is it a gathering for glamour," he said, ahead of the tour, "it is to truly understand as to what the needs of my people are, what is affecting them, what their aspirations are."
On visiting the late President A P J Abdul Kalam's residence, Haasan says, "Glad to start my journey from a great man's simple abode." The veteran Tamil actor began his tour through Tamil Nadu from Rameshwaram this morning, where he met the former President's brother and sister-in-law.
At his rally in Madurai, Haasan may announce the list of office-bearers for the party's district committees. A source told The Indian Express, "There are intellectuals, activists and anti-corruption groups guiding and advising him, but he is unlikely to project a second leader next to him in the initial stages."Read more here: Haasan to launch his political party but no word yet on its other key faces
Haasan, ahead of his debut in politics, met a host of senior politicians last week. The list included DMK supremo M Karunanidhi and party Working President MK Stalin, CPI’s R Nallakannu and DMDK chief Vijayakanth. He also met his contemporary Rajinikanth, who has also announced his entry into the political fray soon.
Haasan with DMK chief M Karunanidhi and party Working President MK Stalin (Express Photo)
Haasan began his tour in Rameshwaram this morning, where he visited the late A P J Abdul Kalam's residence. He had planned to interact with students at the Kalam school, but that seems to have been cancelled at the last minute, after drawing criticism from some right-wing groups. He was blamed for trying to patronise the late President.
Welcome to our live blog. Veteran Tamil actor Kamal Haasan embarks on a state-wide tour today, during which he will announce the name of his political party as well as its guiding principles. Ahead of his roadshow, Haasan had said he was undertaking the journey to "truly understand as to what the needs of my people are, what is affecting them, what their aspirations are."
Follow the latest news and updates here.