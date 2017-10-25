Kamal Haasan on national anthem in cinema halls: ‘Don’t force or test my patriotism at random places’

Must-reads
Offering his view of the public playing of national anthem Haasan said that the central govt should not force national anthem onto its citizens.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:October 25, 2017 2:15 pm
Veteran actor Kamal Haasan on Tuesday tweeted his displeasure at the mandatory playing of the national anthem at cinema halls and other public places. Haasan pointed out that Singapore, which is also called a country of ‘benevolent dictatorship’, plays its national anthem every midnight and India should do something similar rathwer than “test my patriotism at various random places.’

Offering his view of the public playing of national anthem, Haasan said the central government can play the national anthem on DD channels but it should not be forced onto its citizens.

Haasan’s response comes days after the Supreme Court took a critical view of last year’s order making it mandatory for the national anthem to be played at cinema halls before the screening of movies. The apex court indicated it may replace the word ‘shall’ with ‘may’ in the 2016 order thus making it optional.

