Kamal Haasan on national anthem in cinema halls: ‘Don’t force or test my patriotism at random places’

Kamal Haasan. Kamal Haasan.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan on Tuesday tweeted his displeasure at the mandatory playing of the national anthem at cinema halls and other public places. Haasan pointed out that Singapore, which is also called a country of ‘benevolent dictatorship’, plays its national anthem every midnight and India should do something similar rathwer than “test my patriotism at various random places.’

Singapore plays it’s national anthem every midnight.Likewise do so on DD. Do not force or test my patriotism at various random places. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 24, 2017

Offering his view of the public playing of national anthem, Haasan said the central government can play the national anthem on DD channels but it should not be forced onto its citizens.

Read | National anthem in movie halls: SC asks why do people have to wear patriotism on sleeve

Haasan’s response comes days after the Supreme Court took a critical view of last year’s order making it mandatory for the national anthem to be played at cinema halls before the screening of movies. The apex court indicated it may replace the word ‘shall’ with ‘may’ in the 2016 order thus making it optional.

Express Investigation

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App