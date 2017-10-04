Kamal Haasan meets fans amid indications he will enter politics

Film actor Kamal Haasan. (Source: PTI) Film actor Kamal Haasan. (Source: PTI)

Amid strong indications that he would enter politics, veteran filmstar Kamal Haasan today met his in Chennai, with the latter insisting that the discussions revolved only around his birthday and related welfare activities. “We discussed what can be done for his birthday, which is on November 7. We discussed only the welfare activities,” Thangavelu, a senior member of the Kamal Haasan Welfare Club, told reporters after the meeting.

“We only do welfare activities and he (Haasan) stressed that we took up more of such initiatives,” he said. Haasan does not have a fan club. Instead, they are called welfare clubs, which take up various social works. The meeting came amidst reports in a section of the media that Haasan, who has been dropping strong hints that he would take the political plunge, might formally announce his entry into politics on his birthday.

Haasan’s spokesperson could not immediately be reached for a comment on reports of the veteran filmstar’s political entry coinciding with his birthday. The actor has recently been active politically, levying corruption charges against the K Palaniswami-led AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu and taking it on over the spread of dengue in the state.

His outburst against the government has prompted strong responses from ministers, including Palaniswami himself, who have hit out at the filmstar.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App