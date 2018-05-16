Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa
  Kamal Haasan launches three day tour of south Tamil Nadu

By: PTI | Kanyakumari | Published: May 16, 2018 4:44:39 pm
Makkal Needhi Maia(MNM) founder Kamal Haasan Wednesday launched a three-day tour of south Tamil Nadu, saying it was an attempt at understanding the people and their issues.

The actor-politician launched his tour from here and said it would be a “learning experience” for him.

“I have come here to meet you and know about your problems. This will be a learning experience for me to know my people,” he said while addressing a crowd during a brief stopover at Thenthamaraikulam in the district.

The veteran actor stressed the need for honesty on politics.

Meanwhile, the MNM founder-president helped two women who had met with accident near Colachel, sparing them a vehicle from his convoy to reach hospital, sources close to him said.

During his three-day tour, Haasan will cover many parts of southern Tamil Nadu in the districts of Kanyakumari, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar, the party said.

