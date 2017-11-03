Hindu terrorism exists in our country, we should confront it: Congress leader Dinesh Gundurao

Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundurao (Source: Twitter/ ANI) Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundurao (Source: Twitter/ ANI)

Extending his support to actor Kamal Haasan, Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundurao on Friday asserted Hindu terrorism is prevalent across the country, as reported by news agency ANI. He added that fundamentalism exists and we should confront it instead of turning our back to it. “Yes, there is (Hindu terror). This fundamentalism exists in our country, we should confront it and not run away,” said Dinesh Gundurao.

Earlier, Haasan in a column had stated “Hindu terror is now a reality in India”. Gundurao’s remark came hours after a defamation case was filed against Haasan for hurting religious sentiments. He has been booked under IPC sections 500, 511, 298, 295(a) & 505(c) pertaining to defamation, attempt to cause offence, intent to hurt religious feelings and to incite community. In a column for the Tamil weekly magazine, Ananda Vikatan, published Thursday, the actor had expressed that “Hindu right-wing groups have unprecedentedly started indulging in acts of violence”. The hearing in the case is on Saturday.

“In the past, Hindu right-wing groups would not indulge in violence but hold a dialogue with opposite parties on their arguments. But this old tactic was defeated and they started using muscle power. They started indulging in violence,” Haasan wrote in the column. He further said: “The right-wing cannot challenge anyone asking the question: show me one Hindu terrorist. Terror has spread into their camp as well.”

