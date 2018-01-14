Kamal Haasan enters active politics on January 26, says actor Ramesh Bala

Kamal Haasan. Kamal Haasan.

A few weeks after his entry into politics, actor Kamal Haasan on Saturday said that he will start his political journey actively on January 26, Tamil actor Ramesh Bala tweeted.

Haasan also said that he will officially announce the dates and places of his Tamil Nadu political tour on January 18. He was speaking at the Anand Vikatan Awards 2018.

Bala Tweeted: “Kamal Haasan to announce the dates and places of his Tamil Nadu political tour on January 18. Tour starts from January 26.”

BREAKING : @ikamalhaasan to announce the dates and places of his TN political tour on Jan 18th.. Tour starts from Jan 26th #VikatanAwards — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 13, 2018

BREAKING : @ikamalhaasan

Says he enters active politics on Jan 26th #VikatanAwards — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 13, 2018

Haasan and actor Rajinikanth announced entry into politics a year after the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, which had led to heavy political turbulence in Tamil Nadu and triggered a split in the ruling AIADMK.

Tamil Nadu will go to the poll in 2021.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd