Kamal Haasan enters active politics on January 26, says actor Ramesh Bala

Ramesh Bala Tweeted: "Kamal Haasan to announce the dates and places of his Tamil Nadu political tour on January 18. Tour starts from January 26."

Updated: January 14, 2018 1:14 am
A few weeks after his entry into politics, actor Kamal Haasan on Saturday said that he will start his political journey actively on January 26, Tamil actor Ramesh Bala tweeted.

Haasan also said that he will officially announce the dates and places of his Tamil Nadu political tour on January 18. He was speaking at the Anand Vikatan Awards 2018.

Haasan and actor Rajinikanth announced entry into politics a year after the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, which had led to heavy political turbulence in Tamil Nadu and triggered a split in the ruling AIADMK.

Tamil Nadu will go to the poll in 2021.

