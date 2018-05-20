Kamal Haasan calls on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Kochi. (Source: Twitter/@ANI) Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Kochi. (Source: Twitter/@ANI)

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Sunday met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Kochi during which they discussed the political situation in the country in the light of post-poll developments in Karnataka.

The 40-minute luncheon meeting held at Bolgatty palace was also attended by CPI(M) Kerala secretariat member P Rajeev, sources said. They discussed the prevailing political situation in the country, particularly in view of the developments in Karnataka, where “secular parties” joined hands to prevent the BJP from assuming power, the sources added.

Emerging from the meeting, Haasan, the Makkal Needhi Maiam founder, said he met the senior CPI(M) leader to invite him to a programme to be organised by his party in Coimbatore in mid-June. Plans for the programme would be charted out based on the availability of the Kerala chief minister, he said.

Talking to reporters, Haasan hailed the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala, which completed two years in office. The actor, who launched his party earlier this year, had met the Kerala chief minister in Thiruvananthapuram last year.

