Kamal Haasan-Arvind Kejriwal meet LIVE updates: ‘We both want to fight corruption’

Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is currently meeting with veteran actor Kamal Haasan in Chennai. The two are expected to have “political discussions”, according to a member of AAP — an indication that the veteran actor may soon join politics either by floating his own political outfit or join Kejriwal’s AAP.

Haasan, of late, has been very active politically — targeting the ruling AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu, meeting DMK leader MK Stalin and Rajinikanth, adding that he was open to meeting with anyone in the field of politics. He had also, earlier this year, congratulated CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala for “good governance” on its first anniversary.

Arvind Kejriwal-Kamal Haasan meeting LIVE updates

3: 30pm: We had a very good meeting and exchange ideas on and will continue to do so in future. He (Kamal Haasan) should enter into politics: Arvind Kejriwal

3.27 pm: Anyone related to corruption cannot be related to me. The reason we got together in his fight against corruption: Kamal Haasan

3. 25 pm: I find it amazing that he wanted to meet me. I met Kejriwal today and discussed issues including corruption: Kamal Haasan

3:20pm: Kamal Haasan and Arvind Kejriwal are holding a press conference in Chennai.

2.30 pm: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets Kamal Haasan at his residence in Chennai.

