Kamal Haasan apologises for supporting demonetisation

Tamil actor Kamal Haasan has apologised for supporting the Centre’s demonetisation drive last November. In a column, titled “A big apology”, that appeared in Tamil magazine Vikatan, Kamal Haasan wrote: “I owe it to the people to apologise for supporting the plan in a hurry.”

The actor stated that there might have been a few problems in its implementation. “Many of my comrades and some people who understand economics called me and criticised me for my views. Later I consoled myself saying that while the plan was good, there may have been some problems with implementation,” he wrote.

Last November, Kalam Haasan joined many celebrities in hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision to scrap old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. “Salute Mr. Modi. This move has to be celebrated across political party lines. Most importantly by earnest tax payers,” he had tweeted.

A year after demonetisation, the Opposition claimed that the country’s economy has slowed down. Demonetisation had a negative impact on manufacturing, especially small-scale industries and those in the informal sector, they alleged.

Kamal Hasaan wrote that the sign of a good leader is one who accepts they committed a mistake. “If the PM accepts his mistake without being adamant, then one more salaam is waiting for him from me. The sign of a good leader is when they can rectify their mistakes and more importantly when the can accept they made a mistake. Gandhi was able to do it, today also it is possible.”

It is rumoured that the actor has been looking to enter into active electoral politics. He has been meeting political leaders from cutting across party lines. Recently, AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Haasan at his Chennai residence. Kejriwal said he shares the same ideology as Haasan and hoped the actor would join him in the fight against corruption.

