Kalyan protests: Two police officers found guilty of dereliction of duty, suspended

THE THANE police Tuesday suspended two police officers, including a senior inspector, after they were found guilty of dereliction of duty while handling the violent protests that took place at five villages in Kalyan on June 22. Nearly 25 people, including policemen, had sustained injuries and several police vehicles had been torched by the villagers. The villagers were protesting against the Navy for building a boundary wall around the village.

Thane Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said, “Based on an inquiry ordered by the Maharashtra Director General of Police, it was found that there was dereliction of duty on part of the two officers. Based on the report, the duo have been suspended.” The two who face suspension include Mohan Waghmare, senior inspector Hill Line police station, and Ravindra Karawti, assistant police inspector.

A senior officer said Waghmare had been transferred from his posting the day after the riots and had now been suspended. “He had sustained minor injuries in the attack. Inspite of this, he went away from the spot where the incident took place. Others more injured were still on the spot,” an officer said. “The situation was mishandled by them and police vehicles were burnt. It was only after senior officers reached the spot that the situation was brought under control,” the officer added.

The incident had taken place on June 22 around 9am, when nearly 5,000 villagers from across five villages in Kalyan blocked the Kalyan-Hajimalang highway. They were protesting the Navy building a boundary wall around the village. Villagers claimed the land belonged to them and not the Navy, which said it has documents to prove the 1,600-acre land belonged to the Navy. Villagers attacked policemen with stones and set atleast five police vehicles on fire. A total of 12 policemen, including an assistant commissioner of police, and 13 villagers sustained injuries. The police later registered four FIRs in the matter against villagers.

