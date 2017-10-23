Giani Da Dhaba operates from new address, a shop opposite

Giani Da Dhaba was demolished earlier this year during the widening of the NH-22 highway. (Express Archives) Giani Da Dhaba was demolished earlier this year during the widening of the NH-22 highway. (Express Archives)

The famous eatery of Giani Da Dhaba, which was demolished earlier this year during the widening of the NH-22 highway, has shifted to a shop opposite its previous place at Dharampur. The restaurant is a popular pit stop for the tourists and travellers driving towards the en-route tourist destinations like Kasauli and Shimla.

Kuldeep Singh Bhatia, the owner of the dhaba, told Chandigarh Newsline that they had temporarily shifted to the other shop because of the ongoing road construction. “Since the old shop came under road expansion and was demolished, we have to rebuild it on the land available at the rear. We had to make an alternative arrangement to continue the business,” said Bhatia.

The iconic dhaba had remained shut for two months after the demolition by the highway authorities and was resumed in the beginning of August. Bhatia’s son Manpreet Singh said the road widening project had affected their business but they would continue to serve customers at the makeshift place on the opposite side of their original place, until the road widening was completed.

“I have no idea when the road will be completed. I just hope that it is completed as soon as possible so we can resume the business,” said Manpreet, who is carrying forward the work of his father’s famous eatery at Dharampur.

