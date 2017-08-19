Kalinga Utkal Express derailment: Helpline numbers

Utkal Express derailment: Coaches of the Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express train after it derailed in Khatauli near Muzaffarnagar on Saturday. At least four were killed and 15 to 20 people were said to be injured as per initial reports. (PTI Photo) Utkal Express derailment: Coaches of the Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express train after it derailed in Khatauli near Muzaffarnagar on Saturday. At least four were killed and 15 to 20 people were said to be injured as per initial reports. (PTI Photo)

Fourteen coaches of Puri-Haridwar Kalinga Utkal Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar area on Saturday evening leaving at least 23 dead and over 60 injured. The derailment occurred at Khatuali region around 5:45 pm. However, the cause for the derailment is yet to be ascertained. Taking a note of the incident, Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said he is personally monitoring the situation and has also directed some senior officials to take stock of the situation, ensuring speedy rescue and relief operations.

Prime Minister expressing grief on the mishap tweeted, “Extremely pained by the derailment of the Utkal Express in Muzaffarnagar. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased. I wish those injured a speedy recovery. The situation is being monitored very closely by the Railways Ministry. Railways Ministry & UP Government are doing everything possible & providing all assistance required in the wake of the train derailment.” The President also expressed sadness over the major train derailment that left several injured. He was quoted by news agency ANI as saying: “Sad at train derailment in UP; my thoughts are with deceased & their families. Injured are being rescued & provided relief.”

The injured have been rushed to Khatauli hospital. UP police and the Ministry of Railways looking at the critical situation have released a list of helpline numbers.

Muzaffarnagar authorities set up helpline: 0131-2436918, 0131-2436103 and 0131-2436564

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”hi” dir=”ltr”><a href=”http://twitter.com/hashtag/UtkalExpress?src=hash”>#UtkalExpress</a> मुज़फ्फरनगर ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट हेल्प लाइन नंबर <a href=”http://twitter.com/hashtag/uppolice?src=hash”>#uppolice</a> <a href=”http://t.co/9OoKSy6a7s”>pic.twitter.com/9OoKSy6a7s</a></p>— UP POLICE (@Uppolice) <a href=”http://twitter.com/Uppolice/status/898899275370962944″>August 19, 2017</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Angements of Buses has been done for the clearance of the stranded passengers & for any further detail contact following Helpline no <a href=”http://t.co/86AirnBLyp”>pic.twitter.com/86AirnBLyp</a></p>— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) <a href=”http://twitter.com/RailMinIndia/status/898934689007779840″>August 19, 2017</a></blockquote>

