Kalimpong blast: Hunt on for persons involved in attack on police station

A massive manhunt was on Sunday launched to track those behind the grenade blast in Kalimpong police station that left a civic police volunteer dead and two others injured even as the police is suspecting the hand of the GJM behind the attack. A hand grenade was hurled at Kalimpong police station last night at around 11 pm, police said.

A high intensity blast had also taken place in Darjeeling town in the early hours of yesterday. The hurling of the grenade in the Kalimpong police station and the high intensity blast in Darjeeling town yesterday were the first such incidents since the indefinite shutdown to press for separate Gorkhaland state began over two months ago.

“We have launched a manhunt for the miscreants. We suspect the hand of the GJM behind this grenade blast.We are checking each and every entry and exit points. A forensic team will visit the police station,” a senior police officer said. The civic police volunteer was killed on the spot while the two other police personnel were admitted to a nearby hospital with grievous injuries.

The situation in Darjeeling remained tensed as the indefinite shutdown in the hills entered its 67th day today. As the police conducted area domination march today, none of the political parties conducted any rallies since this morning. Barring medicine shops, all other commercial establishments, schools and colleges remained shut in the Darjeeling hills.

