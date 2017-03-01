Kalikho Pul’s wife meets Hamid Ansari, demands independent probe

Dangwimsai Pul. (File Photo) Dangwimsai Pul. (File Photo)

Former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Kalhiko Pul’s wife Dangwimsai met Vice-President Hamid Ansari on Tuesday and demanded an independent inquiry into allegations in a note left behind by her late husband.

Pul, the chief minister from February 19 to July 13, 2016, was found dead on August 9 last year in his official bungalow, which he was preparing to vacate.

In a 60-page note in Hindi, titled “Mere Vichaar (My Thoughts)”, Pul purportedly wrote about his commitment to probity and alleged corruption by a range of public figures. His allegations named former and serving SC judges, senior law officers, politicians and other people holding high office.

Dangwimsai met Ansari along with Swaraj Abhiyan leaders Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav among others.

She also sought an independent inquiry by a special investigation team constituted by seniormost Supreme Court judges other than those named in Pul’s note. “Given the gravity of the allegations… this matter needs to be seriously investigated by a credible investigation team,” Dangwimsai wrote.