Kalikho Pul’s wife asks SC why her plea for probe was made petition

Former Arunachal Pradesh CM Kalikho Pul’s wife Dangwimsai has written a fresh letter to the Supreme Court, demanding answers as to how her plea for a probe into allegations of corruption against judges and others was converted into a petition. She also questioned as to why her letter sent on February 17 was put for consideration before a particular bench on the judicial side. In her letter to the Secretary General of the court, she further sought details of the order passed by Chief Justice of India upon her first letter.

The development comes a day after she, along with activists and lawyers, petitioned Vice-President Hamid Ansari for taking steps on Pul’s “suicide note”.