Kalikho Pul’s widow did not meet Hamid Ansari: Vice-President’s Secretariat

Kalikho Pul’s wife Dangwimsai Pul. (File Photo) Kalikho Pul’s wife Dangwimsai Pul. (File Photo)

The Vice President’s Secretariat on Wednesday denied media reports that Dangwimsai Pul, wife of late Arunachal Chief Minister Kalikho Pul, had met Vice President Hamid Ansari. The Vice-President’s Secretariat, in a statement here, clarified that Dangwimsai Pul has not met Ansari, as reported in some print and online media.

“Our attention has been drawn to a news item appearing in some print and online media regarding Dangwimsai Pul having met Vice President of India. The factual position in this regard is that Pul has handed over a petition to a senior official of the Vice President’s Secretariat on February 28,” the statement said.

According to media reports, Dangwimsai Pul met Vice-President Hamid Ansari on Tuesday, regarding seeking registration of an FIR and investigation into allegations of corruption against Chief Justice of India Justice JS Khehar and sitting Supreme Court judge Dipak Misra.

Kalikho Pul committed suicide on August 9, 2016, at his official residence in Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar. He left behind a 60-page note in which he accused several top politicians and Supreme Court judges of seeking bribe.