Kalikho Pul’s widow appeals to CJI for probe into his death

Wife of former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Kalikho Pul, who committed suicide last year, on Friday demanded a CBI probe into his death. “It is essential that an FIR be registered on the basis of the allegations contained in it (suicide note) and the case be investigated by the CBI since the primary allegations are of corruption of judges at the highest level,” Dangwimsai Pul said in her appeal to the Chief Justice of India, a copy of which she made public at a press conference.

Watch What Else Is Making News

She alleged that her family is getting threats from the Arunachal Pradesh government and she was advised not to hold the press conference in which she made the late chief minister’s suicide note public.

“Ever since the (suicide) note surfaced in the media, my family including myself, my children and relatives have been subjected to various threats from different quarters,” she claimed.

Pul had committed suicide on August 9 last year and his body was found hanging in the official residence of the Chief Minister, which he was yet to vacate.

After months of intense political developments, Pul had taken over the reins of Arunachal Pradesh on February 19, 2016 for a brief period but had to relinquish the job following a Supreme Court order in July.

“We want a free and fair probe in this case (into his death) and action according to law against those who are guilty of corruption,” Dangwimsai said.