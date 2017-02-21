Kalikho Pul’s family concerned over misuse of his note ‘Mere Vichar’

Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Kalilkho Pul Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Kalilkho Pul

The family members of Kalikho Pul on Tuesday expressed concern over the “misuse” of the 60 page note ‘Mere Vichar’, penned by the former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister days before his suicide, for vested interest. Five relatives of Pul in an appeal said, “It is very unfortunate and distressing for the family that the note is being used by some individuals for vested political interest.”

“We strongly oppose any misuse of the note for political purpose as it is a very emotional issue concerning the whole family and we believe that no person or individual has the right to exploit or play with their emotions,” they said.

“The entire family is struggling hard to come to terms with the loss of a dear and senior member of the family and we are still living in immense mental and psychological trauma,” the family said.

Pul had committed suicide on August 9 last year at his official residence.

“Gradually, we have been learning to move ahead by coming to terms with the sorrow, pain and grief but the latest development has yet again jolted, shaken and disturbed the whole family,” the appeal said.

“Since the issue is emotive, sentimental and soulful for the family, it should not be used for vested political purpose,” the family said.

The members comprised Pul’s brother Bajaj Pul, nephews Muhilum Pul, Batong Pul, Ahoso Pul and Goneso Pul.

Welcoming the state government’s decision to refer the case to the Union Home Ministry for probe by any agency as deemed fit, the members said the family wants a “free and impartial investigation into the whole matter”.