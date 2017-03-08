Kalikaprasad Bhattacharya’s death a great loss to Bengali folk genre, say musicians

Kalikaprasad Bhattacharya. Kalikaprasad Bhattacharya.

A PALL of gloom descended on the music and cultural world in the state after the demise of Bengali folk singer Kalikaprasad Bhattacharya. The lead singer of Dohar was killed in a car accident when he and his band mates were on way to Birbhum district. As soon as the news broke, musicians and artists across all genres paid tribute to the Bengali folk exponent. Expressing grief over Kalikaprasad’s death, singer-composer Shantanu Moitra said, “I wish this news was not true. Kalika and I had been planning to do a collaborative music project and we were scheduled to meet very soon. We used to chat for hours. Now I cannot come to terms with the fact that he is no more.”

“He was a genius and it is hard to imagine that he has died. I cannot accept this fact,” said composer Jeet Ganguly. Another Bengali folk exponent, Purna Das Baul, said: “I knew him from his childhood days. He was a bright musician. His demise is a great loss to the folk genre. We had done a lot of shows together.” Music composer Debojyoti Mishra said, “He was credited with infusing folk elements into new forms in Bengali music and whenever I met him I was struck by his creativity.”

His body was kept at Rabindra Sadan from 4 pm to 6 pm for people to pay their last respects. Those who could not come to Rabindra Sadan paid their tributes on social media. Using her Twitter handle, singer Subha Mudgal wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear that Kalikaprasad Bhattacharjee/Kalika da passed away in a road accident. I mourn with his friends and family.”

Actor Prasenjit Chatterjee also tweeted: “Can’t believe Kalikaprasad is no more with us because of a horrible car accident. Is destiny playing with us? RIP dear.” Noted singer Haimanti Shukla said, “Kalika was a great singer and a wonderful person. He worked really hard to bring the folk songs to the forefront. It is a great loss for us.”