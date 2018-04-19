Kalbaisakhi kills 18 in West Bengal

The government on Wednesday announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for each of the families of the deceased. (Express Photo/Sauradip Samanta) The government on Wednesday announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for each of the families of the deceased. (Express Photo/Sauradip Samanta)

At least 18 persons were killed in Kalbaisakhi (nor’wester) that hit the state on Tuesday evening. Official sources said most of the people died after trees fell on them due to the storm. “Out of the 18 killed, 8 are from Kolkata, 6 from Howrah and one each in Hooghly and North 24 Parganas, and 2 in Bankura,” an official told The Indian Express. Four deaths in Howrah district were reported from Belur, Andul and Dumurjola areas. In Kolkata, casualties were reported from Behala, Anandapur, Lenin Sarani and Topsia areas.

Government sources said toll may increase as they are yet to get the final figure of the casualties. PTI reported that nearly 50 people were injured in incidents of wall collapse, uprooting of trees and electrocution, police said. The government on Wednesday announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for each of the families of the deceased.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday sought reports on why the Met department did not issue any alert about the storm. “There was no alert about the squall. I myself worked till late hours. Police and administrative officials have worked hard to bring normalcy. Total 18 people have died and many houses, trees and electricity poles were damaged. We are extending all help to people who have been affected,” Mamata said at the state secretariat. “In Kolkata, work has already been done on war-footing,” she added.

The nor’wester, which hit the state with a gale force of 98 km per hour at 7.42 pm, also damaged several houses across the state. Sources said 560 houses in Howrah, 52 in Hooghly, 100 in North 24 Parganas, 1,050 in Kolkata were fully damaged, while 2,684 houses were partially damaged across the state.

Movement of vehicles remained disrupted in Kolkata till Wednesday morning as several roads were blocked by uprooted trees. Nearly, 303 trees in Kolkata and Howrah were uprooted, and 225 electricity poles damaged in the storm, sources said. As many as 56 villages in South 24 Parganas were badly affected, they added.

“We have cleared all roads. If people still see trees blocking any area, they should inform KMC (Kolkata Municipal Corporation) and we promise the area will be cleared within an hour,” Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee told reporters. As per sources, 800 tarpaulins have been distributed in affected areas. KMC and disaster management teams cleared uprooted trees and hanging cables on the roads.

While train services were disrupted as overhead wires snapped, flight operations remained normal. “No flight was diverted,” airport director Atul Dixit told The Indian Express. Mobile and internet services were also hit in different parts of the affected areas. The Alipore Met department has forecast a few spells of rain, but no massive storm. Thunder squall and hail with a wind speed reaching between 50-60 km per hour are likely to occur at isolated places over all districts of sub Himalayan region in the next two days, Met sources said. “Temperature and humidity will rise. Some parts may receive rain but it won’t be heavy rain,” said Met director G K Das.

