Kalanagar flyover: Work to start in June

After years, plans to decongest the Kalanagar junction in Bandra East have finally moved out of the drawing boards. The MMRDA will begin construction of the flyovers in June, connecting the Bandra-Worli Sea Link with BKC. The construction of the flyovers was held up due to the alignment of Metro 2B. “The consultant of Metro 2B is to provide the design for the combined structure and the whole design is being revised. These should be completed in the coming eight to 10 days and after that we will start the construction,” said UPS Madan, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

Simplex Infrastructure Ltd was awarded the contract in October 2016 and the project was inaugurated by the prime minister during his visit to the city in December.

