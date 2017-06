The child has suffered burns. (Picture sources ANI) The child has suffered burns. (Picture sources ANI)

A four-year-old child suffered burns after an Anganwadi worker allegedly threw hot rice water on her in Kalahandi, Odisha, reported ANI. Kalahandi district falls in the southwestern region of Odisha. Anganwadi workers provide basic health care and education to children before they enter school.

