Kakardara village plans to build temple for ‘jal devta’

Jalyukta Shivar appears to have caught the imagination of villagers who are adopting novel ways to spread awareness on the importance of water conservation across the state. Residents of Kakardara village in Arvi taluka of Wardha district have decided to build a small temple for “jal devta” to spread the message of water conservation and preservation. The kolam adivasi community dominates the village in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

A source in the CMO said 22 farm ponds, compartment bunding and nulla deepening works have been taken up by the villagers to override water scarcity.

“At a meeting held in the village, the gram panchayat has taken a decision to install the idol of jal devta in the temple,” district officer Anil Gaddekar said. “The villagers believe if they give water a status of god, people will take up water conservation more seriously.”

