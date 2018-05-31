Kairana, Noorpur bye-election results: Another setback for BJP as united opposition takes away crucial seats

Samajwadi Party workers celebrate outside their office in Lucknow on Thursday. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastav) Samajwadi Party workers celebrate outside their office in Lucknow on Thursday. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastav)

After losing Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered yet another setback on Thursday as the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Samajwadi Party (SP) wrested the Kairana and Noorpur Assembly seats from it respectively.

In Kairana, RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan, supported by the Congress, SP and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), defeated her nearest BJP rival BJP Singh. After 20 rounds of counting, Tabassum won 4,01,464 votes while Singh won 3,52,173 votes, PTI quoted an election officer as saying.

Conceding defeat in the bypoll, Mriganka said, “Several people did vote for the BJP but with a lead of some thousand votes, the alliance has won. I would like to congratulate the candidate. The alliance has emerged strong and we have to prepare ourselves better for the future.”

Polling for the Kairana seat was necessitated after it fell vacant following the death of BJP MP and Mriganka’s father Hukum Singh. While elections were held on Monday, however, the poll watchdog called for repolling on Wednesday after receiving complaints of technical glitches in EVM-VVPAT machines.

Meanwhile, in Noorpur, SP candidate Naeemul Hasan, supported by the Congress, BSP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), defeated BJP candidate Avni Singh.

Welcoming the results, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said the people of UP have given a “befitting reply to the BJP”. “This is a victory for the poor and the farmers. The BJP has always tried to deflect attention from real issues. This is a defeat for those who do not believe in democracy. People have given a befitting reply to the BJP,” he told reporters.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “Congratulations to the people, activists, candidates and all united parties of Kairana and Noorpur! The defeat of the ruling party in Kairana is the defeat of their politics that divides the country in their own laboratory. This is the beginning of the victory of the people who believe in unity and the end of egoistic power.”

AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the results reflected the anger against the Modi government. He tweeted, “Today’s results reflect that there is a lot of anger against the Modi government. Until now people were asking what is the option. Today, people are saying Modi ji in not an alternative. Remove him first.”

In March, the saffron party suffered a setback after it lost Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat and deputy CM Keshav Maurya’s Phulpur seat to the SP-BSP alliance.

