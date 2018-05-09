There will be celebrations in Pakistan, J&K if BJP loses in Kairana: Party leader Manoj Kashyap

BJP leader Manoj Kashyap asked voters to ensure his party’s victory in the Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll so that there are no Diwali-like celebrations in Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir and the country’s other “anti-Modi” pockets. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) BJP leader Manoj Kashyap asked voters to ensure his party’s victory in the Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll so that there are no Diwali-like celebrations in Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir and the country’s other “anti-Modi” pockets. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

BJP leader Manoj Kashyap, who is the party in charge for the Braj region, has asked voters to ensure his party’s victory in the Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll so that there are no Diwali-like celebrations in Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir and the country’s other “anti-Modi” pockets.

He said BJP candidate Mriganka Singh’s defeat will trigger Diwali-like celebrations in these areas “like what happened after the party’s loss in Gorakhpur and Phulpur (bypolls)”.

“You will definitely cry if she loses while there will be Diwali in Pakistan, J&K and in anti-Modi camps,’’ he is purportedly heard saying in a video while addressing workers after inauguration of the BJP’s campaign office in Kairana on Monday. “Our Prime Minister is ready to sacrifice his life for the welfare of the country’s 125 crore people,’’ he said. “When our leader goes to the US, the American President hugs him… But when Pakistan’s PM goes there, he is frisked…”

