Kairana Lok Sabha Bye-Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Counting of votes today

Kairana Lok Sabha Bypoll Results 2018 Live Updates: The counting of votes for Kairana Lok Sabha constituency bye-elections, which concluded on Wednesday after repolling at 73 booths, will take place today. The Election Commission had ordered repolling after receiving complaints of technical glitches in EVM-VVPAT machines during the bye-election on Monday. While a voter turnout of 61 per cent was recorded yesterday, Monday’s polling had witnessed a turnout of 54 per cent.
The bye-election to the Kairana seat was necessitated after it fell vacant following the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh. His daughter Mriganka Singh is BJP’s candidate in the bypoll, contesting against Rashtriya Lok Dal’s Tabassum Hasan, who is also supported by the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.
Over 11 per cent of the 10,300 VVPAT, or Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail, machines across 10 states had developed faults and had to be replaced on Monday. Both the opposition and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had alleged that the electronic voting machines at these polling booths were faulty and that could have a bearing on the free and fair outcome of the balloting.
Counting of votes for the Kairana Lok Sabha seat will begin from 8 am and results will be available on the Election Commission of India website eci.nic.in
A man was detained Wednesday night by police in an alleged fake voting case in Kairana. As per police accused was drunk and had tried to attack the police. The zonal magistrate said, 'voting was conducted from 7am to 6pm and was peaceful inside polling booths. I don't know what happened outside booths'.
