Thursday, May 31, 2018
Kairana Lok Sabha Bye-Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Counting of votes today

Kairana Lok Sabha Bye-Election Results 2018 Live Updates: The Election Commission had ordered repolling at 73 booths after receiving complaints of technical glitches in EVM-VVPAT machines during the bye-election on Monday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 31, 2018 7:56:54 am
Kairana Lok Sabha Bye-Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Counting to take place today Kairana Bypoll Results 2018 Live: People stand in a queue to cast their vote during Kairana parliamentary constituency re-polls, at a polling station, in Shamli on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Kairana Lok Sabha Bypoll Results 2018 Live Updates: The counting of votes for Kairana Lok Sabha constituency bye-elections, which concluded on Wednesday after repolling at 73 booths, will take place today. The Election Commission had ordered repolling after receiving complaints of technical glitches in EVM-VVPAT machines during the bye-election on Monday. While a voter turnout of 61 per cent was recorded yesterday, Monday’s polling had witnessed a turnout of 54 per cent.

The bye-election to the Kairana seat was necessitated after it fell vacant following the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh. His daughter Mriganka Singh is BJP’s candidate in the bypoll, contesting against Rashtriya Lok Dal’s Tabassum Hasan, who is also supported by the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.

Over 11 per cent of the 10,300 VVPAT, or Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail, machines across 10 states had developed faults and had to be replaced on Monday. Both the opposition and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had alleged that the electronic voting machines at these polling booths were faulty and that could have a bearing on the free and fair outcome of the balloting.

Live Blog

Kairana Lok Sabha Bypoll Results 2018 Live Updates: Counting of votes to take place today

07:56 (IST) 31 May 2018
Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

Counting of votes for the Kairana Lok Sabha seat will begin from 8 am and results will be available on the Election Commission of India website eci.nic.in

07:34 (IST) 31 May 2018
One person detained in alleged fake voting case in Kairana

A man was detained Wednesday night by police in an alleged fake voting case in Kairana. As per police accused was drunk and had tried to attack the police. The zonal magistrate said, 'voting was conducted from 7am to 6pm and was peaceful inside polling booths. I don't know what happened outside booths'.

07:14 (IST) 31 May 2018

Welcome to our LIVE blog. The counting of votes for Kairana Lok Sabha constituency bye-elections, which concluded on Wednesday after repolling at 73 booths, is going to be held today. To get the latest updates, follow LIVE updates.

Voters arrive to cast their vote at a polling station in Kairana on Monday. (PTI) Voters arrive to cast their vote at a polling station in Kairana on Monday.

Opposition parties -- Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal --  and the ruling BJP had complained of electronic voting machines (EVM) malfunctioning at several booths on Monday following which the Election Commission had replaced EVMs at certain booths and called for repolling at others. The repoll began at 7 am and ended at 5 pm in 23 polling stations at Nakur, 44 in Gangoh and one station at Thana Bhawan in Saharanpur and five in Shamli.

