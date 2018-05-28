Kairana Lok Sabha Bye-Election 2018 LIVE UPDATES: BJP faces litmus test, polling underway

Kairana Lok Sabha By Election 2018 Live Updates: Voting for the Kairana Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh will begin on Monday at 7 am. Today’s vote for the vacant Lok Sabha seat in the state will test the potential of a united opposition in the state that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept in 2014 and 2017.
The bypoll hold much importance for the ruling BJP after the recent drubbing in the Gorakhpur and Phoolpur by election where arch rivals Samajwadi Party tied up with the Bahujan Samaj Party to defeat the saffron party.
Kairana hit the national headlines before the 2017 UP assembly elections after its MP Hukum Singh raised the issue of Hindu exodus from the area.The bypoll has been necessitated following his death in February.
To cash in on the sympathy wave towards Singh’s family, the BJP has fielded his daughter Mriganka in Kairana, while RLD has nominated Tabassum Hasan, who has the support of the BSP, SP and Congress. With independent MLA Kanwar Hasan joining the RLD this week, it will virtually be a two-way contest.
Highlights
The major issues in this bypoll are law and order and the woes of sugarcane growers. The farmers in the constituency have been losing patience over the delay in payment by the sugar mill owners. Kairana constituency has six sugar mills. In the current 2017-18 season (October-September), the six mills have, as on May 18, bought sugarcane worth Rs 1,778.49 crore at the UP government’s State Advised Price (SAP) of Rs 315-325 per quintal. Of this, they were to pay Rs 1,695.25 crore within 14 days of purchase but have so far disbursed just Rs 888.03 crore. That translates into Rs 807.22 crore in arrears – for a single constituency.
In all, there are 160,962,8 voters in Kairana of which 873,120 men, 736,431 women and 77 of the third gender, reports IANS.
The Haryana government has already declared a paid holiday for its employees, who are registered voters in Kairana, where Lok Sabha bye-election will be held tomorrow. The BJP dispensation in the state has granted casual leave (paid) to all such employees working in government offices, educational institutes, boards and corporations, according to an official statement.
-PTI
BJP MP Kanta Kardam was on Saturday booked for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct by inciting religious sentiments in her speech on Tuesday. Kardan had allegedly made the remarks inciting religious sentiments during an election meeting at Nukud town in Saharanpur district, the police said.
-PTI
Tabassum Hasan, however, outrightly rejected the reports of Hindu exodus from the area. “There was no exodus from Kairana in the first place. Both Hindus and Muslims have been living here in harmony for generations. The exodus issue was flagged only to divert attention from important issues, to add a communal colour to the elections and divide voters,” she said.
Of Kairana’s 16 lakh voters, nearly 5.5 lakh are Muslim. Jats and Gujjars have about 1.5 lakh votes each. A large section of Gujjars, Kashyaps, Vaishyas, and Saini voters support the BJP. But it is the Jat vote that is going to be significant.
Tabassum Begum of Ajit Singh’s RLD is contesting against the BJP’s Mriganka Singh, the daughter of the late BJP leader Hukum Singh, whose death in February has necessitated the by-election. Tabassum Begum has the support of the SP and the Congress.
Voting in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana Lok seat begins. Apart from Kairana, bypoll to Noorpur assembly constituency in the state is also being held.
Hello. Voting for the Kairana Lok Sabha seat, which fell vacant after the death of Humum Singh, will begin in a short while. Follow the Indian Express live blog for all the latest developments related to the by election here.