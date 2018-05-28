Kairana Lok Sabha Bye-Election 2018 LIVE UPDATES: BJP faces litmus test, polling underway

Kairana Lok Sabha By Election 2018 Live Updates: The bypoll hold much importance for the ruling BJP after the recent drubbing in the Gorakhpur and Phoolpur by election where arch rivals SP tied up with the BSP to defeat the saffron party. Kairana Lok Sabha By Election 2018 Live Updates: The bypoll hold much importance for the ruling BJP after the recent drubbing in the Gorakhpur and Phoolpur by election where arch rivals SP tied up with the BSP to defeat the saffron party.

Kairana Lok Sabha By Election 2018 Live Updates: Voting for the Kairana Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh will begin on Monday at 7 am. Today’s vote for the vacant Lok Sabha seat in the state will test the potential of a united opposition in the state that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept in 2014 and 2017.

The bypoll hold much importance for the ruling BJP after the recent drubbing in the Gorakhpur and Phoolpur by election where arch rivals Samajwadi Party tied up with the Bahujan Samaj Party to defeat the saffron party.

Kairana hit the national headlines before the 2017 UP assembly elections after its MP Hukum Singh raised the issue of Hindu exodus from the area.The bypoll has been necessitated following his death in February.

To cash in on the sympathy wave towards Singh’s family, the BJP has fielded his daughter Mriganka in Kairana, while RLD has nominated Tabassum Hasan, who has the support of the BSP, SP and Congress. With independent MLA Kanwar Hasan joining the RLD this week, it will virtually be a two-way contest.

